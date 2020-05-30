17:06
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Publishing of regional newspapers to resume from July 1 in Kyrgyzstan

Publishing of regional newspapers financed from the state budget will resume from July 1 in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov said at a video conference with participation of directors of regional media centers. Press service of the ministry said.

During the video conference, the directors of the regional media centers were instructed to resume publishing of newspapers with an improvement in the quality and content, increase in the volume of the circulation, with subscription of state institutions and citizens.

Switch of regional newspapers to self-support was also discussed. It requires amendments both to the Budget Code and other regulatory legal acts of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/154247/
views: 84
Print
Related
At least 3 newspapers cease to exist in Kyrgyzstan
Bakyt Torobayev to withdraw claim to De Facto newspaper after refutation
Popular
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total 74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
30 May, Saturday
17:03
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to be closed for disinfection Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to be closed fo...
16:42
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from South Korea
16:30
Body temperature of domestic flights passengers to be checked in Kyrgyzstan
16:16
Publishing of regional newspapers to resume from July 1 in Kyrgyzstan
15:38
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 6 million people globally