Publishing of regional newspapers to resume from July 1 in Kyrgyzstan

Publishing of regional newspapers financed from the state budget will resume from July 1 in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov said at a video conference with participation of directors of regional media centers. Press service of the ministry said.

During the video conference, the directors of the regional media centers were instructed to resume publishing of newspapers with an improvement in the quality and content, increase in the volume of the circulation, with subscription of state institutions and citizens.

Switch of regional newspapers to self-support was also discussed. It requires amendments both to the Budget Code and other regulatory legal acts of the Kyrgyz Republic.