Bakyt Beketayev: Omurbek Babanov was nominated not by party

Political scientist Bakyt Beketayev does not see anything illegal or scandalous in the nomination of Omurbek Babanov by Kurultai.

According to him, Babanov did not convoke any congress of Respublika-Ata Jurt party. And Beketayev called the subsequent angry speech addressed to members of Ata-Jurt political council, in particular Kamchybek Tashiev, the first hamstring to the candidate.

«Of course, Babanov will have opponents, there will be criticism. This is a struggle, and I think he is ready for this and will respond adequately. He’s not new in politics. The problem is the lack of political culture among rivals. Our country for 25 years has gone the way that other countries have been going through for 250 years," Bakyt Beketayev said, noting that the lack of political culture affects the election campaign.

Yes, we have accumulated certain political capital, but we do not have enough experience so far. Political scientist Bakyt Beketayev

Earlier, the Political Council of Ata-Jurt party reported that the decision of the Political Council of Respublika-Ata Jurt party to nominate Omurbek Babanov as a candidate for the presidency is illegitimate.

Kamchybek Tashiev, the co-chairman of the party, as the political organization claims, did not sign any documents on Omurbek Babanov’s nomination for the post of head of state, nobody had agreed or discussed this issue with him.

The new party was registered on October 20, 2014, having merged from two — Respublika and Ata-Jurt. The leaders of the new association were Omurbek Babanov and Kamchybek Tashiev. Two politicians went to the parliamentary elections, but Tashiev could not run because of a criminal record. Later he said that Respublika — Ata Jurt party no longer exists.

The CEC stated that there were no legal conflicts or violations in the nomination of Omurbek Babanov. He is a self-nominee.

Kurultai of Respublika- Ata Jurt party was held on July 1, where Omurbek Babanov was nominated.