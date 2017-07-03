State Reserves Fund comments on decision of CEC on Kamchy Savutov

The State Reserves Fund commented on the decision of the CEC to refuse to register Kamchy Savutov as authorized representative of the presidential candidate Tursunbai Bakir uulu. The organization believes that he can be a representative of the candidate.

Recall, the CEC didn’t register the official as the representative of Tursunbai Bakir uulu, as he is an employee of the State Reserves Fund. However, the fund noted that Kamchy Savutov is not a civil servant. «Moreover, he is a member of technical staff," the State Reserves Fund said.

«The fact that he submitted to the CEC documents for registration as an authorized representative of Tursunbai Bakir uulu — his personal initiative," the department concluded.