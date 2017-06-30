19:50
CEC denies registration of authorized representative of Tursunbai Bakir uulu

The CEC didn’t register an authorized representative of presidential candidate Tursunbai Bakir uulu. This information was provided to 24.kg news agency by the member of the Commission Elena Zhylkychieva.

According to her, in documents submitted by Kamchy Savutov, who wants to defend the interests of the candidate for the presidential post, to the CEC, it is indicated that he works in the State Reserves Fund, but the civil servant, according to election legislation, can’t be an authorized representative of a presidential candidate.

Earlier, the CEC received applications on self-nomination for the main political post from the head of the NGO Institute of Legal Analysis Rita Karasartova, Chairman of NGO League-Anticrisis Nazarbek Nyshanov, the author of the famous «winter will not be» Arstanbek Abdyldaev, leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev, Director of the Bishkek branch of the Latvian firm Maro Sainidin Sultanidinov and head of the Association of Domestic Manufacturers Bakyt Degenbayev. Former Education Minister Kamila Sharshekeeva filed application yesterday.

Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was nominated from Akshumkar party. From Onuguu-Progress party — Bakyt Torobayev.
