Confused. SRF against participation of its employee in presidential campaign

The State Reserves Fund says that they were misunderstood. In fact, the organization is against the participation of its employee Kamchy Savutov in the presidential campaign.

Recall, earlier the Fund reported that Kamchy Savutov’s decision to become a representative of the presidential candidate Tursunbai Bakir uulu is his personal initiative. At the same time, the fund believes that such information doesn’t allow saying that it is not against such behavior.

«We are against registration of Kamchy Savutov as a representative of the presidential candidate. Our foundation is a secret organization. And employees have access to classified information. Therefore, they can’t be representatives of any candidates. We ourselves appealed to the CEC with a demand not to register him. And only then the CEC said that it was them who established that he can’t be registered," the department commented.
