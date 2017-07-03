Elections 2017. First scandal

The first pre-election scandal occurred in Kyrgyzstan immediately after the people’s Kurultai, which was initiated by Respublika Party. It was held on Saturday, July 1, in Bishkek.

Recall, the Kurultai supported the candidacy of Omurbek Babanov for the presidency.

However, Ata-Jurt party leadership reacted to it right after. Ata Jurt called nomination of Omurbek Babanov illegitimate.

«Political council of Ata-Jurt party reports that the decision of the political council of Respublika-Ata Jurt party to nominate Omurbek Babanov as a candidate for the presidency is illegitimate," Nurgazy Anarkulov, spokesman for the political organization, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the co-chairman of the party Kamchybek Tashiyev did not sign any documents on nomination of Omurbek Babanov for the post of the head of state, nobody agreed and discussed this issue with him.

«Moreover, there was no council of the political party at all," Nurghazy Anarkulov added.

«We declare that during the so-called Kurultai, Deputy Talant Mamytov read out a document, allegedly, about the decision of the political council of the Respublika-Ata Jurt party to nominate Omurbek Babanov as a candidate for the presidency of the Kyrgyz Republic . We refute this decision and want to say that such a party as Respublika-Ata Jurt does not exist anymore," the political council of the party said.

The spokesman for the party does not rule out that Ata-Jurt will challenge the decisions of the Kurultai in the court.

Let’s remind, the new political association has appeared after two politicians — Omurbek Babanov and Kamchybek Tashiev — have declared about creation of a new party. The new configuration was formed on October 20, 2014 from two parties — Respublika of Omurbek Babanov and Ata-Jurt of Kamchybek Tashiyev. The decision on which party’s name will be first was taken according to the cast lot.

The new party was officially registered by the Ministry of Justice. The leaders of the new party were Omurbek Babanov and Kamchybek Tashiev.

Two politicians went to parliamentary elections, merging into one party. However, Kamchybek Tashiev could not run because of a criminal record. Later on, he stated that Respublika-Ata Jurt «does not exist any more.»

Omurbek Babanov’s association has not yet commented on this scandal.