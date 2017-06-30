President calls Kyrgyzstanis not to sell votes in upcoming elections

President Almazbek Atambayev called Kyrgyzstanis not to sell their votes in the upcoming presidential elections. He stated this today at the opening of three houses for the Ministry of Emergency Situations' employees.

«My task is to hold transparent, fair elections, and they will be honest. But we still have a problem when people sell their votes. You will not buy anything for 1,000- 5,000 soms. Do not sell votes!» the President said.

The presidential elections are scheduled for October 15, 2017.