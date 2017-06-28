Vyacheslav Volodin: Relations between Parliaments should bring results

«Relations between the Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia should bring a concrete result," Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin said at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev today.

Vyacheslav Volodin thanked the head of state for the warm welcome and the opportunity to meet. He also told him that the delegation had already worked with colleagues and the Speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov.

«We invited the chairmen of the relevant committees to discuss the issues that require resolution. And thank you very much for what you are doing to strengthen friendship and relations between our countries! The task of the Parliaments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan is to do everything to provide legislative support to the agreements reached at the highest level," Vyacheslav Volodin said.

Delegation of the Russian Parliament includes also the Deputy Chairwoman of the State Duma Olga Epifanova, the Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov, the Chairman of the International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky and the Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Sergey Zhigarev.