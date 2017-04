This morning a landslide of 1 million cubic meters came down in Ayu village of Zerger district in Uzgen, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to preliminary data, the landslide covered seven houses, in which were 24 people.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that four people died.

On-site search and rescue work has begun. The head of the department took control of the analysis of debris and rescue of people.