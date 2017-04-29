14:24
President of Kyrgyzstan finds new parks in Bishkek

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev congratulated Bishkek on the City Day, noting that new parks and squares appear in Bishkek.

«Bishkek is expanding every year, improving and updating itself. New modern beautiful buildings are being built. We managed to solve some of the most acute problems of the city. We are pleased that there are new parks and public gardens, more places for leisure of citizens and children. Major projects for the rehabilitation of roads are being implemented, there are positive developments in terms of street lighting and gardening. But at the same time, we need to make more efforts to make Bishkek an even safer city, especially on the roads," the message says.

We must decide for ourselves what will be Bishkek tomorrow, what guests will see the city and what we will leave to our children and grandchildren. We must all together affirm the cult of purity and order — in the entrance hall, house, on the streets, in the minds of people, in our thoughts and actions. If every citizen shows an example of culture and upbringing, our city will become even more well-groomed and beautiful.

Almazbek Atambayev

Today, Bishkek celebrates its 139th birthday.
