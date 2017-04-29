10:48
Bishkek celebrates its 139th birthday

Today, April 29, Bishkek celebrates its 139th birthday.

On the Old Square from 11.00 to 14.00, residents and guests of the capital will be able to see a theatrical performance, gala concert, demonstration performances of athletes, as well as visit the exhibition-fair, fashion show.

In the Oak Park at the monument of Kurmandzhan datka from 11.00 to 16.00 will be an educational festival and sports demonstration events.

In the Pervomaisky district from 14:00 to 15:00 in the park named after Panfilov will be a concert of the brass band of the Bishkek City Hall.

In the Leninsky district from 12.00 will be a concert in the square of Molodaya Gvardiya, at which the choir «The Cossack Song," the Tatar ensemble «Duslyk," the variety-folklore ensemble «Kyrgyz-Rukhu» will perform. At the same time, the performance «Manastyn uulu Semetei» will be shown at the Kyrgyz National Drama Theater named after Abdymomunov.

From 12.00, children from low-income families can visit the Dolphin Pool for free.

In the Oktyabrsky district, from 12.00 to 16.00 in Ataturk park will be held sports competitions «Merry Starts," flashmob «Spring in Bishkek," a concert of the ensemble of Russian song «Souvenir," a national ensemble of Russian music «Rainbow," an ensemble of vocalists «Semetei.»

The military oath of the young generation of conscripts will take place on the Military Heroes Square of the Asanov Park.

The Sverdlovsk regional administration organizes a concert on Victory Square from 10.00 am — contests, quizzes, sports demonstration performances.
