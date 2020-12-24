Group of people tries to seize Solton-Sary gold mine

A group of people tried to seize Solton-Sary gold mine in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn reported.

About 20 people gathered at the field the day before.

«They demanded to launch the enterprise and organize a meeting with representatives of the local authorities. After arrival of the law enforcement agencies, the people dispersed. No violations were registered. The regional police department is conducting operational investigative work on this fact,» the police said.

Government of Kyrgyzstan suspended the license of Zhong Ji Mining for development of Solton-Sary mine at the request of the local population last year. On August 5, 2019, residents of the villages in Naryn region gathered at the field and voiced their demands to suspend Zhong Ji Mining’s activities at the gold mine.