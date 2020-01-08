35 bags of gold-containing product tried to be taken out from mine in Kyrgyzstan

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed facts of systematic thefts at Solton-Sary mine. Press center of the state committee reported.

According to it, officials were involved in the theft of a gold-bearing industrial product from Solton-Sary gold processing plant.

It was found out that company officials were systematically involved in the illegal taking out of gold-bearing ore with its further sale in Naryn and Chui regions.

As a result of active search measures, a Mercedes Sprinter car was detained in Ottuk village, Naryn region on December 27, 2019, where 35 bags of gold-bearing industrial product with a total weight of about 1,500 kilograms were found during inspection. The estimated cost of the detained cargo on the black market is about 4 million soms.

The fact was registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 319 of Part 1 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Head of the mine, director of the factory and a specialist were detained and placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS on December 29.

Relevant operational investigative measures are currently being taken to identify other persons involved in the facts.

Recall, situation at Solton-Sary field worsened in August last year. Locals demanded to suspend operation of the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining at the field.

A conflict occurred between Kyrgyzstanis and employees of the Chinese enterprise. Both sides began to throw stones at each other. At least 20 victims were provided with medical assistance.