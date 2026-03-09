Felix Kulov proposes opening branch of Tamchy financial zone in Bishkek

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Felix Kulov has proposed establishing a branch of the Special Financial and Investment Territory Tamchy in Bishkek. He presented the initiative on social media.

According to Kulov, the launch of the main infrastructure of Tamchy Special Financial and Investment Territory (SFIT) in Issyk-Kul region could take up to 10 years. Therefore, he suggested introducing key investment mechanisms earlier by creating a branch in the capital.

Kulov proposed establishing Bishkek International Investment Registration Center — a branch of the Tamchy SFIT, which would carry out the financial and legal functions of the future investment territory.

Under the proposed model, both foreign and domestic investors would be able to obtain resident status in the center with guarantees for capital protection. Registration would include a contribution to an investment fund, with the funds directed toward developing the center’s infrastructure and attracting international specialists.

Economic and investment disputes would be considered under English law with the participation of international judges and arbitrators. For this purpose, Kulov suggested concluding interstate agreements, particularly with the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

As examples, he cited international financial centers in Dubai, Singapore, and Astana, where English law and international arbitration are applied, helping attract significant volumes of investment.

According to the politician, creating a branch in Bishkek would allow investment mechanisms to be launched more quickly, attract international banks and fintech companies, strengthen investor confidence, and prepare the legal infrastructure before the full launch of Tamchy SFIT.

Kulov also noted that such a center could signal the return of domestic capital and increase trust among foreign investors.

He estimated that the branch could be established within one year if a special law is adopted, English law jurisdiction is defined, and an international arbitration mechanism is created. Financing for the center could come from registration and arbitration fees, as well as service charges.