Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district

Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in the capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of Tamchy Special Financial and Investment Zone (SFIT) in Issyk-Kul district. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Speaking at the event, the Cabinet Chairman emphasized that the Tamchy project will become one of the key drivers of the country’s economic development and will shape a new investment climate architecture.

According to him, the zone will unite international capital, fintech and IT initiatives, and modern logistics, leveraging the region’s potential and the best practices of global financial centers.

«We are creating a platform with clear, stable, and competitive rules. The Tamchy SFIT will become an international hub that will attract capital, technology, and create thousands of jobs,» Adylbek Kasymaliev noted.

Key parameters of Tamchy project:

• Phased construction of office centers, housing, and tourist facilities totaling over 470,000 square meters by 2035.

• The territory will be divided into business, logistics, and recreational zones.

• Residents are exempt from all taxes for up to 49 years.

• Free capital movement, a flexible currency regime, and the possibility of 100 percent foreign participation are provided.

• An independent international dispute resolution center will be established under the principles of English law.

• An annual tourist flow of up to 90,000 people is planned for the territory of over 100 hectares by 2035.

Kasymaliev noted that the project is being launched against the backdrop of strong economic growth in the country.

«In 2025, GDP growth was 11.1 percent, and the average annual growth over the past four years was 10.2 percent. Tamchy will give a new impetus to our economy,» he noted.

The Cabinet Chairman addressed investors, emphasizing that the state guarantees long-term stability and transparent conditions.

«Kyrgyzstan is open to investors. Your success means jobs, technology, and growth for our country. Welcome to Tamchy!» he concluded.