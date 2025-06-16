Three-story airport terminal under construction in Issyk-Kul region

A new terminal complex is being built at Issyk-Kul International Airport in Tamchy village, Issyk-Kul region. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

The planned building will be a three-story structure with a unique wave-inspired design, symbolizing the nearby Issyk-Kul Lake.

The project is expected to become an architectural landmark of the region and a major step forward in developing the country’s tourism and transportation infrastructure.

The terminal will be equipped with everything needed for a high level of service — from modern security systems and comfortable check-in counters to relaxation areas and accessibility features for people with disabilities.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC emphasized that the new terminal will significantly increase the airport’s capacity and serve as a symbol of a modern Kyrgyzstan — open, welcoming, and forward-looking.