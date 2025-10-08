International Dispute Resolution Center to be opened in Tamchy investment zone

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan and the British Embassy have signed a Memorandum on the development of English law and the establishment of an International Dispute Resolution Center within the Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT) Tamchy, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, SFIT Tamchy is a designated area in Issyk-Kul region with a special legal regime and status, created to attract investment, stimulate economic growth, and develop tourism, transport, and resort infrastructure.

The law on SFIT Tamchy provides favorable conditions for doing business and strong guarantees for the protection of investors’ rights and interests, including those of foreign investors.

All disputes arising within SFIT Tamchy will be handled by the International Dispute Resolution Center (IDRC), which will operate under English law.

With the support of the British Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic, a team of consultants has been engaged to provide expert assistance in implementing English law. Efforts are underway to create a neutral and reliable center in Kyrgyzstan for resolving commercial and investment disputes, based on leading international practices.

This project represents an important step toward the country’s goal of establishing a modern, internationally recognized platform for impartial dispute resolution.

There is also a possibility that disputes arising outside the SFIT Tamchy may be considered by the IDRC as well.