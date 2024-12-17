14:22
MP asks to allow female police officers to wear headscarves

MP Altynbek Kylychbayev asked the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan to allow female police officers who profess Islam to wear headscarves.

The MP believes that the norm on freedom of religion in the Constitution gives law enforcement officers the right to cover their hair and neck.

«According to religion, women are required to wear headscarves. I propose allowing women to wear headscarves and a cap on top. There are many women who adhere to religion now. Perhaps, because of the dress code, they cannot get to work with you,» Altynbek Kylychbayev said.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Adylbek Biybosunov responded that employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are civil servants and, accordingly, they must comply with the dress code — wear a uniform approved by the ministry.

Parliamentary hearings are held to discuss the draft laws «On freedom of religion and religious associations» and «On amendments to certain legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the religious sphere.»
