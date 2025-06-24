18:52
Over 23,000 state and municipal employees work in Kyrgyzstan

As of the beginning of 2025, there were 19,000 state and 4,200 municipal employees in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee provided such data on the occasion of the Day of State and Municipal Service Workers.

The holiday was established by the government decree of January 4, 2017 in recognition of the contribution of the state apparatus to the development of the country.

According to the National Statistical Committee, 62.4 percent of all state employees are concentrated in Bishkek — this is almost 11,900 people. The second place is occupied by Osh region, where 716 people are engaged in the civil service.

At least 1,369 people in the employment structure occupy political and special positions, the rest — administrative.

Women make up 44.6 percent of the total number of civil servants. However, there is still an imbalance in the gender ratio: men predominate both in government bodies (55 percent) and in local government bodies (59 percent).

There are 4,242 people working in the municipal service in the country, more than a third of whom are women (41 percent). The largest number of municipal employees work in Osh (1,023) and Jalal-Abad (845) regions.
