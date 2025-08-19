17:14
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Azamat Kadyraliev: Kyrgyzstan needs effective civil servants

Kyrgyzstan needs effective civil servants. Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Azamat Kadyraliev announced at a press breakfast.

According to him, the times require that the training of civil servants begins already in school, universities, that is, with obtaining a quality education, and only then, passing through the reserve, personnel enter the civil service.

«At the international level, knowledge of English is a standard. Questions are already being asked, what other languages, besides English, do you speak. This is why preparation and background for work in the civil service are important.

Now we are complicating the stages of accepting personnel into the civil service reserve. The test will be difficult to pass, you need to seriously prepare and you need to know English for certain categories of citizens. Since we participate in work of many international organizations,» Azamat Kadyraliev added.

He was supported by the Minister of Justice Ayaz Bayetov, who noted that ineffective civil servants should leave their jobs.

«Currently, the practice has developed that middle and first-level civil servants, when their manager decides to fire them, can sue the organization for years, which has a negative impact on the work of the department. Now it is proposed to give the manager the right to fire ineffective employees according to a number of criteria. But their number in annual terms should not exceed 10 percent. Otherwise, the question arises for the manager himself about the appropriateness of his decisions,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/340204/
views: 157
Print
Related
New civil service rules: What is changing?
Over 23,000 state and municipal employees work in Kyrgyzstan
Civil servants in Kyrgyzstan to be punished for poor performance
President signs decree on performance appraisal of civil servants
National personnel reserve consists of only one person
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
17:01
Traffic to be restricted in Bishkek due to visit of President of Kazakhstan Traffic to be restricted in Bishkek due to visit of Pre...
16:57
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Para Judo Tournament in Egypt
16:52
Suspect in kidnapping of 10-year-old girl detained in Osh region
16:37
22-year-old suspected of killing mother in Bishkek
16:24
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days