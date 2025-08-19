Azamat Kadyraliev: Kyrgyzstan needs effective civil servants

Kyrgyzstan needs effective civil servants. Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Azamat Kadyraliev announced at a press breakfast.

According to him, the times require that the training of civil servants begins already in school, universities, that is, with obtaining a quality education, and only then, passing through the reserve, personnel enter the civil service.

«At the international level, knowledge of English is a standard. Questions are already being asked, what other languages, besides English, do you speak. This is why preparation and background for work in the civil service are important.

Now we are complicating the stages of accepting personnel into the civil service reserve. The test will be difficult to pass, you need to seriously prepare and you need to know English for certain categories of citizens. Since we participate in work of many international organizations,» Azamat Kadyraliev added.

He was supported by the Minister of Justice Ayaz Bayetov, who noted that ineffective civil servants should leave their jobs.

«Currently, the practice has developed that middle and first-level civil servants, when their manager decides to fire them, can sue the organization for years, which has a negative impact on the work of the department. Now it is proposed to give the manager the right to fire ineffective employees according to a number of criteria. But their number in annual terms should not exceed 10 percent. Otherwise, the question arises for the manager himself about the appropriateness of his decisions,» he added.