14:10
USD 87.45
EUR 101.56
RUB 1.11
English

84 civil servants disciplined in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Eighty-four civil servants were disciplined last year. Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Zalkarbek Aknazarov announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) during the second reading of the draft law «On Conflict of Interest.»

According to him, in 2025, the Prosecutor General’s Office conducted over 70 inspections of compliance with the law on conflict of interest and identified 172 violations.

«One official was fined for failure to comply with regulatory requirements (article of the Code of Offenses), and 84 were disciplined. Those disciplined primarily included employees of state and local government agencies, as well as individuals who failed to file declarations for personal gain or used municipal and state property for personal purposes,» Zalkerbek Aknazarov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/365671/
views: 78
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov tightens rules for recruitment to civil service
Azamat Kadyraliev: Kyrgyzstan needs effective civil servants
New civil service rules: What is changing?
Over 23,000 state and municipal employees work in Kyrgyzstan
Civil servants in Kyrgyzstan to be punished for poor performance
President signs decree on performance appraisal of civil servants
National personnel reserve consists of only one person
Popular
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight
12 March, Thursday
13:55
84 civil servants disciplined in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 84 civil servants disciplined in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
12:16
Study examines level of digital hate among teenagers in Kyrgyzstan
11:58
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves draft law on conflict of interest
11:49
Kyrgyzstan's Veterinary Service guarantees meat safety in markets
11:38
Parliament simplifies entry into civil service for people with disabilities