84 civil servants disciplined in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Eighty-four civil servants were disciplined last year. Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Zalkarbek Aknazarov announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) during the second reading of the draft law «On Conflict of Interest.»

According to him, in 2025, the Prosecutor General’s Office conducted over 70 inspections of compliance with the law on conflict of interest and identified 172 violations.

«One official was fined for failure to comply with regulatory requirements (article of the Code of Offenses), and 84 were disciplined. Those disciplined primarily included employees of state and local government agencies, as well as individuals who failed to file declarations for personal gain or used municipal and state property for personal purposes,» Zalkerbek Aknazarov added.