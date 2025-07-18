New civil service rules: What is changing?

The Law «On the state civil service and municipal service» has been amended in Kyrgyzstan to make it easier to apply for a job. The law was approved by the Parliament in three readings and signed by the President, the Ministry of Justice reports.

According to it, the education requirements have become simpler.

«To work in the civil service, it is enough to have any higher education. The direction will be determined by the state body itself in agreement with the State Agency for Civil Service Affairs. Now there will be a single personnel reserve, and up to 10 percent of employees in ministries can be appointed without a competition,» the ministry explains.