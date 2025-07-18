15:24
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

New civil service rules: What is changing?

The Law «On the state civil service and municipal service» has been amended in Kyrgyzstan to make it easier to apply for a job. The law was approved by the Parliament in three readings and signed by the President, the Ministry of Justice reports.

According to it, the education requirements have become simpler.

«To work in the civil service, it is enough to have any higher education. The direction will be determined by the state body itself in agreement with the State Agency for Civil Service Affairs. Now there will be a single personnel reserve, and up to 10 percent of employees in ministries can be appointed without a competition,» the ministry explains.
link: https://24.kg/english/336731/
views: 147
Print
Related
Over 23,000 state and municipal employees work in Kyrgyzstan
Civil servants in Kyrgyzstan to be punished for poor performance
President signs decree on performance appraisal of civil servants
National personnel reserve consists of only one person
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
18 July, Friday
15:04
18 small hydropower plants to be commissioned in Kyrgyzstan 18 small hydropower plants to be commissioned in Kyrgyz...
14:58
Alternative tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway
14:52
Weather alert: Mudflows, rising water levels in rivers possible in Kyrgyzstan
14:46
Culture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan presented with 72 vehicles
14:40
More than 5,000 road signs produced in Kyrgyzstan