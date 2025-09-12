16:40
President Sadyr Japarov tightens rules for recruitment to civil service

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov amended the decree «On the formation and functioning of the personnel reserve of the state civil and municipal service.» The changes are aimed at preventing corruption and introducing anti-corruption mechanisms in the sphere of state and municipal service.

According to the decree, applications for participation in the competition are now submitted only through the state portal e-Kyzmat in electronic format. Candidates must confirm their consent to the processing of personal data and accept the anti-corruption restrictions established by law.

A new rule is mandatory audio and video recording of interviews of selection committees. Recordings will be stored for three years, and candidates will be able to receive a copy or get acquainted with their part of the recording upon written request.

In addition, the rules for appointment to administrative positions have been clarified: now they will be filled mainly from the personnel reserve, taking into account qualification requirements and principles of professionalism in order to exclude subjectivity and conflicts of interest.
