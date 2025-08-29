Nikolai Valuev awarded Certificate of Honor by NOC of Kyrgyzstan

As part of the Russian delegation’s visit to Osh city, President of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan (NOC) and the National Boxing Federation Umbetaly Kydyraliev presented a Certificate of Honor to Nikolai Valuev.

According to the NOC of Kyrgyzstan, the award ceremony took place during a visit to the youth boxing school in Osh.

Nikolai Valuev is a former WBA heavyweight world champion and currently serves as First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Tourism and Tourism Infrastructure Development of the Russian Federation.