Bishkekteploset resumes hot water supply for 97 percent of consumers

Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise resumed hot water supply for 97 percent of its customers. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

The remaining unconnected buildings are those, where heating network personnel do not have access to the basements, where the heat distribution units are located. Additionally, some consumers may temporarily experience a drop in hot water temperature due to ongoing adjustment work, Bishkekteploset noted.

«The main reason for the lack of hot water is the widespread installation of electric water heaters such as ‘Ariston’ in apartments. Improper use of these devices causes backflow, allowing cold water to enter the hot water pipes. Just one improperly disconnected ‘Ariston’ is enough to disrupt hot water supply to an entire building,» residents were reminded.

In case of emergencies or questions, residents can contact the following numbers:

  • Customer support center: 0312 611169, 1980, 0557 611166, 0777 611166, 0701 611166
  • Dispatch service: 568558
  • On-duty engineers for internal building systems — central district: 365719, 300767
  • On-duty engineers for internal building systems — southern district: 510622, 217406
