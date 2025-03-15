15:18
Father's Day celebrated in Kyrgyzstan for the first time

Father’s Day is celebrated in Kyrgyzstan for the first time today, March 15. A ceremonial event will be held in Bishkek at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall.

The Ministry of Culture noted that this event aims to promote the national values of the Kyrgyz people, strengthen family harmony, and enhance respect for fathers.

On the eve of the holiday, a round table was held at the Ministry of Labor to discuss the importance of the father’s role in the family and society, in the upbringing and development of children, as well as in ensuring stability in the family.

«We want this holiday to become a symbol of respect, support and recognition of men’s contribution to raising children, preserving family values ​​and strengthening social stability,» Deputy Minister Kiyal Zhanuzakova noted.

The law «On the Establishment of Father’s Day and Mother’s Day in the Kyrgyz Republic» was signed in 2024. It was noted that the document aims to strengthen the institution of the family and recognize the role and contributions of fathers and mothers to the development of society.

Mother’s Day (celebrated on the third Sunday of May) has been celebrated in the country since 2012, while Father’s Day is being celebrated for the first time this year.
