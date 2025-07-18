12:17
Kyrgyzstan officially establishes Water Management Workers' Day

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has decided to annually celebrate Water Management Workers’ Day on the first Saturday of September. Previously, this professional holiday was celebrated every third Sunday of June.

The decision was made in order to officially recognize the significant contribution of water management specialists to the social and economic development of the country, as well as to encourage and create conditions for the further professional activities of industry workers.
