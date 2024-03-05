17:51
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Ak Kalpak Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Kyrgyzstanis on the Day of National Headwear — Ak Kalpak. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, preservation and further development as a nation are directly related to language, values, history and culture.

«There is no doubt that our national clothing, starting with ak kalpak, reflecting the image of a mountain peak, is the oldest, proudest, most important and most comfortable element of Kyrgyz culture. Even in today’s era of globalization, it is impossible to imagine a Kyrgyz child without ak kalpak,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that the future would evaluate us based on our attitude to national values, traditions, history, and therefore the current generation is obliged to continue the great tradition of the ancestors.

This holiday has been celebrated in the country since 2011 on the initiative of a film director Yrysbek Zhabirov. In 2019, ak kalpak was included by UNESCO in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage under the title «Ak-kalpak craftsmanship, traditional knowledge and skills in making and wearing Kyrgyz men’s headwear».
