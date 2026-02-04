17:16
OPEC to allocate $20 million to provide Kyrgyzstanis with clean drinking water

At a meeting on February 4, members of the Parliament adopted in the third reading a bill ratifying the loan agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The document provides additional funding for Water Supply and Sanitation Universal Access Program (Phase 1).

The fund will allocate $20 million for 20 years with a five-year grace period at 1.25 percent annual interest.

Previously, $180 million was allocated to the Water Supply and Sanitation Universal Access Program (Phase 1). These funds will be used to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation in 126 rural communities in the Osh, Chui, and Issyk-Kul regions. The Cabinet of Ministers promises to provide more than 425,000 people with water.
