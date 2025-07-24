Statistical Committee: Subsistence minimum increases to 8,770 soms in Q2

The average subsistence minimum per capita in Kyrgyzstan for the second quarter of 2025 reached 8,769.94 soms, which is 7.7 percent higher than for the same period in 2024. The National Statistical Committee reported.

According to official data, the subsistence minimum has increased in all regions of the country. The indicator is calculated taking into account the consumer basket, in which 65 percent are food products, 16 percent are non-food products, 17 percent are services and 2 percent are taxes. The energy value of the food part is 2,101 kilocalories per day.

By socio-demographic groups, the subsistence minimum in the second quarter of this year was as follows:

Working-age population — 9,831.25 soms;

Pensioners — 7,774.84 soms.

Of them:

Men — 10,095.18 soms;

Women — 9,797.25 soms;

Children — 7,421.23 soms:

0-7 years old — 6,579.45 soms;

7-14 years old — 7,689.02 soms;

14-17 years old — 8,474.06 soms.