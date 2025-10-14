Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan rises to over 8,700 soms per month

The subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to 8,758.6 soms per person per month on average. According to data from the National Statistical Committee, the figure increased by 11 percent compared to the same period last year.

Growth was recorded across all regions of the country. Food expenses traditionally make up the largest share of the subsistence minimum — 65 percent, followed by 16 percent for non-food goods, 17 percent for services, and 2 percent for taxes.

The energy value of the food basket is 2,101 kilocalories and includes an average of 73 grams of protein and 71 grams of fat.

By socio-demographic groups, the subsistence minimum is distributed as follows:

for the working-age population — 9,818.4 soms;

for pensioners — 7,760 soms;

for children — 7,413.2 soms.

Among the working-age population, the subsistence minimum for men is 10,063.6 soms, while for women it is 9,766.7 soms.