Subsistence minimum in Bishkek amounts to 8,984 soms in 2025

In 2025, the subsistence minimum in Bishkek amounted to 8,984 soms. The figure was announced at a board meeting of City Hall by First Vice Mayor Mirlanbek Baigonchokov.

He noted that over the past five years the subsistence minimum has increased by 169.4 percent. He also clarified that the per capita subsistence minimum for the reporting period was 8,984.12 soms. This is 10 percent higher than in 2024.

According to official statistics, as of January 1, 2026, the number of registered unemployed decreased to 962 people compared to 2020. Over the past five years, their number has declined by 2,847 people.