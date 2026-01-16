16:17
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025

In Kyrgyzstan, the average subsistence minimum per capita reached 8,697.32 soms at year-end 2025. The National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Key indicators by population group:

  • Working-age population: 9,738.29 soms (men — 9,983.49 soms, women — 9,694.40 soms)
  • Pensioners: 7,699.36 soms
  • Children: 7,379.07 soms (depending on age, the amount ranges from 6,556.44 to 8,416.92 soms)

Structure of the consumer basket

Food products accounted for the largest share of household expenditures — 5,653.26 soms. Spending on non-food goods amounted to 1,391.57 soms, services to 1,478.54 soms, while tax payments totaled 173.95 soms.

Subsistence minimum by regions

The highest subsistence minimum was recorded in Bishkek — 10,349.67 soms (for working-age men), and in Jalal-Abad region — 10,243.23 soms.

The lowest indicator (for total population) was registered in Issyk-Kul region, where the subsistence minimum amounted to 7,908.10 soms.
