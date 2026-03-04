16:43
Spring in Bishkek: Two million flowers, thousands of tulips to decorate city

In 2026, landscaping efforts in Bishkek will be significantly expanded. About 2 million annual flowers will be planted across flowerbeds, parks, public gardens, and along the city’s central streets.

According to the press service of Bishkek City Hall, the municipal enterprise Bishkekzelenstroi has developed a large-scale floral decoration program for the capital.

Thanks to the warm spring weather, approximately 230,000 tulips are expected to bloom by April 10.

Bright floral arrangements will traditionally decorate public spaces and create a festive atmosphere for residents and visitors.

Planting and maintenance work will be carried out in stages to ensure that flowerbeds retain their decorative appeal throughout the entire season.
link: https://24.kg/english/364550/
views: 147
