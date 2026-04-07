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Rare Aigul flower blooms in Batken region

The rare Aigul flower, a symbol of Batken region listed in the Red Book of Endangered Species, has come into bloom in Batken region. The press service of the Presidential Envoy in the region reported.

According to the statement, the flower grows on mountain slopes and is distinguished by its long leaves and bell-shaped orange petals. The plant can reach a height of up to one meter. The first bloom appears seven years after the bulb is planted, and each year an additional petal is added, making it possible to determine the plant’s age.

To preserve and increase the population of the Aigul flower, access to the specially protected Aigul-Tash area has been temporarily restricted from March 1, 2026 to March 1, 2030. During this period, specialists from the Batken forestry service will oversee its care and conservation.
link: https://24.kg/english/369380/
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