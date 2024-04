The II International Festival of Performing Arts Vôo da Gaivota will be held in Alta (Portugal) on April 3-7. The State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov reported on Instagram.

Students of the theater studio at the State National Russian Drama Theater Anton Mulyukin and Diana Gazova will take part in it.

The students under the guidance of the theater’s artistic director Vyacheslav Vittikh will present the play «River on Asphalt» to the public on April 6.