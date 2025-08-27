12:22
USD 87.35
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Bishkek to host "Place - Action" Theater Festival

The second «Place — Action» contemporary theater festival will be held in Bishkek from September 18 to 28. The organizers announced on social media.

The program includes 13 performances from Bishkek, Almaty and Tashkent, a lecture, parties and a book market.

The venues are varied: a theater, a working factory, a nut grove, city parks, a registry office, a school, a museum and an artist’s house-studio.

«Musical and documentary theater, game performances, promenade performances, Bishkek repertoire projects and tours from Almaty and Tashkent will alternate day by day,» the organizers noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/341158/
views: 64
Print
Related
Bishkek to host International Small Forms Theater Festival IMPULSE
Aitmatov Russian Drama Theater to participate in Theater Autumn Festival
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in theater festival in Portugal
Actors from 6 countries to participate in Aitmatov and Theater Festival
Bishkek to host Aitmatov and Theater International Theater Festival
Actors from Italy, Russia and Georgia to perform at Theater Festival in Bishkek
Artists of Kyrgyz theater participate in International Ballet Festival
Kyrgyz artists to present "Groza" play in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyz Drama Theater wins Grand Prix at International Festival in Astana
Groups from Kazakhstan and Bulgaria to perform at Theater Festival in Bishkek
Popular
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
27 August, Wednesday
12:16
iPhone sales fraud exposed at TsUM mall in Bishkek iPhone sales fraud exposed at TsUM mall in Bishkek
12:05
Bishkek to host "Place - Action" Theater Festival
11:20
Ilgiz Sydygaliev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Kyrgyzstan prepares to participate in SCO summit
11:10
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on August 28