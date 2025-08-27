Bishkek to host "Place - Action" Theater Festival

The second «Place — Action» contemporary theater festival will be held in Bishkek from September 18 to 28. The organizers announced on social media.

The program includes 13 performances from Bishkek, Almaty and Tashkent, a lecture, parties and a book market.

The venues are varied: a theater, a working factory, a nut grove, city parks, a registry office, a school, a museum and an artist’s house-studio.

«Musical and documentary theater, game performances, promenade performances, Bishkek repertoire projects and tours from Almaty and Tashkent will alternate day by day,» the organizers noted.