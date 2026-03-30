Kyrgyzstan aims to increase preschool enrollment to 60 percent in 2026

Kyrgyzstan plans to raise preschool education coverage to 60 percent in 2026. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nazira Dzhusupbekova said at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovation, Information Technologies, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The statement was made during discussions on the ratification of an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association on preschool education.

According to Dzhusupbekova, the Ministry of Education places strong emphasis on early childhood education as part of the state strategy and national policy.

«By 2025, preschool enrollment reached 51 percent. Under the 2026 plan, it is expected to increase to 60 percent. To achieve this target, comprehensive work is being carried out with local authorities, donors, the Ministry of Construction, and other stakeholders,» she said.

She added that efforts are also underway within the framework of public-private partnerships. Preferential loans are being provided to entrepreneurs willing to invest in the construction of preschool institutions. For example, in 2025, five such concessional loans were issued, resulting in the construction of five kindergartens.

Dzhusupbekova noted that the ratification of the agreement is also aimed at improving the overall situation in preschool education across the country.

Members of Parliament called for intensified efforts to expand access to kindergartens in remote and hard-to-reach regions of the country.