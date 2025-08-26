15:55
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan grows to 44.3 percent

Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan has reached a record high over the past year — it has grown from 28.3 percent to 44.3 percent. The Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced at a press conference.

According to her, more than 257,000 children currently attend kindergartens, and other 100,000 have been trained under Nariste program. More educators have joined the system to work with them — there are about 12,000 of them now, which is 1,500 more than a year ago.

«Kindergartens are changing: a new state standard, «Preschool Education and Child Care,» has been introduced, as well as a new program, «Development of Children from 1 to 6 Years Old,» and bedrooms have been modernized, thanks to which almost a thousand new groups have been opened, where over 25,000 additional places have appeared. A single online platform balalyk.edu.gov.kg has been created, where you can find all the kindergartens in the country and apply for a voucher,» Nadira Dzhusupbekova said.

She noted that a voucher system has been in operation since November 2024, providing families with financial support in the amount from 2,000 to 4,560 soms per month, depending on their situation.

The state will provide a total of 1,000 vouchers throughout the republic. Children from socially vulnerable groups are a priority.
