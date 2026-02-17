10:12
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Preschool education coverage to be expanded in Kyrgyzstan's regions

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Community Development and Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic (ARIS).

According to the ministry’s press service, the document marks the launch of the Program to Support the Creation and Expansion of Private Preschool Educational Institutions.

The program aims to:

  • reduce the shortage of places in preschool institutions;
  • reduce territorial inequality between urban and rural areas;
  • increase children’s access to quality preschool education services.

The signed memorandum provides for the creation and expansion of private preschool educational institutions in 40 rural municipalities (aiyl aimaks) with a total enrollment of at least 500 children, with a special emphasis on supporting female entrepreneurs working in preschool education.

In addition, at least 10 municipal kindergartens with Class B energy certifications will be built, using climate control technologies to ensure a high-quality and safe educational process.
link: https://24.kg/english/362289/
views: 127
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman: Preschool education coverage will reach 80 percent by 2030
Pilot monitoring of preschool education quality to be conducted in Kyrgyzstan
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan grows to 44.3 percent
Preschool education coverage planned to be increased to 40 percent in 2024
Preschool education to be developed in Issyk-Kul region
Preschool educational institution of SCNS opened in Bishkek
Business in field of preschool education exempted from taxes in Kyrgyzstan
60 preschool development centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministry plans to introduce variable forms of preschool education
Project on PPP in preschool education sector to be expanded in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
17 February, Tuesday
10:05
Rufat Abdurazakov relieved of duties as Deputy Head of Chui Region Police Rufat Abdurazakov relieved of duties as Deputy Head of...
09:57
Galina Baiterek appointed head of Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House
09:52
Cabinet establishes Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House Association
09:33
Spanish company building eco-friendly homes intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan
09:28
Ex-head of SCNS Department for Bishkek to be held in custody until April 15
16 February, Monday
18:12
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
18:06
New head of Kyrgyz Oil Company appointed
18:01
Bolot Dzhusupbekov dismissed as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources