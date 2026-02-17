Preschool education coverage to be expanded in Kyrgyzstan's regions

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Community Development and Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic (ARIS).

According to the ministry’s press service, the document marks the launch of the Program to Support the Creation and Expansion of Private Preschool Educational Institutions.

The program aims to:

reduce the shortage of places in preschool institutions;

reduce territorial inequality between urban and rural areas;

increase children’s access to quality preschool education services.

The signed memorandum provides for the creation and expansion of private preschool educational institutions in 40 rural municipalities (aiyl aimaks) with a total enrollment of at least 500 children, with a special emphasis on supporting female entrepreneurs working in preschool education.

In addition, at least 10 municipal kindergartens with Class B energy certifications will be built, using climate control technologies to ensure a high-quality and safe educational process.