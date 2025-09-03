15:43
Pilot monitoring of preschool education quality to be conducted in Kyrgyzstan

From September 2 to 12, the Department for Education Quality Development under the Ministry of Education is conducting a pilot monitoring of preschool education quality in Kyrgyzstan using the international IDELA methodology.

According to the ministry’s press service, 15 kindergartens in Bishkek and Sokuluk district of Chui region are participating in the monitoring, covering approximately 300 children in senior groups.

It is carried out under Altyn Kazyk program and the transition to a 12-year education system.

The main goal of the study is to obtain objective data on how well preschool institutions create conditions for children’s development, learning, and safety, as well as to test the adaptation of the methodology to Kyrgyzstan’s context.

Based on the pilot results, a nationwide monitoring will take place in October 2025. The findings will help assess children’s school readiness, improve curricula and teacher training, and establish a system for evaluating preschool education quality.

Currently, more than 257,000 children attend kindergartens. According to the Ministry of Education, preschool enrollment has increased from 28.3 percent to 44.3 percent over the past year.
