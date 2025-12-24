13:32
Cabinet Chairman: Preschool education coverage will reach 80 percent by 2030

By 2030, preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan is expected to reach 80 percent, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev stated during a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the population of Kyrgyzstan has exceeded 7 million, of whom 257,000 children currently attend preschool institutions.

«If in 2020 only 22 percent of children attended kindergartens, by 2025 this figure has risen to 50 percent — double the previous level, which is a positive indicator. By 2030, we aim to increase this figure to 80 percent. To achieve this, we must build many new kindergartens each year,» Cabinet Chairman added.
