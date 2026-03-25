New Deputy Directors appointed at State Property Management Agency of Kyrgyzstan

Personnel changes have taken place at the State Property Management Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic. The relevant orders were signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Zamir Kenenbaev has been appointed First Deputy Director, while Dinara Erkinbaeva and Maksat Akylbekov have been appointed Deputy Directors of the agency.

Photo Zamir Kenenbaev

Zamir Kenenbaev, born in 1981, holds degrees in law, economics, and customs studies from Kyrgyz National University named after Jusup Balasagyn. He has over 15 years of experience in economic crime prevention agencies and has held positions in the Tax Service and other relevant government bodies. Prior to his appointment, he served as Deputy Director of the Directorate for Property Management state enterprise.

Photo Dinara Erkinbaeva

Dinara Erkinbaeva, born in 1986 in Kara-Suu, graduated from Osh State Law Institute. She worked as a lecturer before joining the state legal aid system and the State Property Management Fund. Since 2023, she has headed the agency’s legal support department. She holds the civil service rank of Class 3 State Advisor.

Photo Maksat Akylbekov

Maksat Akylbekov, born in 1991, graduated from Kyrgyz State Law University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Kyrgyz National University named after Jusup Balasagyn. He has worked in the forensic service, the Zhogorku Kenesh office, and tax authorities. He speaks Kyrgyz, Russian, and English.