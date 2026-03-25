Foreign Minister discusses investment, cooperation with British Ambassador

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with British Ambassador Nicholas Bowler. The two sides discussed the results of the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister’s February visit to London and agreed to intensify the implementation of the agreements reached.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Kulubaev praised the visit’s results and emphasized the need to move from political agreements to practical steps.

The talks focused on trade, economic cooperation, and investment. In particular, the parties discussed the prospects for attracting British technology and capital to Kyrgyzstan’s mining sector.

The parties also agreed to expand the practice of reciprocal visits at various levels, including the exchange of government delegations and the organization of business missions.

The development of interparliamentary ties between the Zhogorku Kenesh and the British Parliament was also discussed. Proposals for an exchange of visits between parliamentarians were considered.

Furthermore, the meeting participants exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and expressed interest in the rapid establishment of peace in the region.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their commitment to maintaining regular contacts to implement the agreements reached.