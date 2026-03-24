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Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy

Omurbek Zhenishbekov has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Energy reported.

The order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Omurbek Zhenishbekov was born on October 26, 1990, in the village of Korul, Alai district. He graduated from the Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He began his career in 2013 as an electrician at the Eastern Distribution Zone of Severelectro OJSC.

Since 2014, he has worked at the Ministry of Energy as a leading specialist in the Electricity Distribution Department, Electric Power Management Department, head of the Planning and Forecasting Sector of the Electric Power Management Department, and chief specialist in the Department of State Policy in Electric Power Industry.

February 2022 — September 19, 2024 — head of the Department of State Policy in Electric Power Industry of the Ministry of Energy.

September 19, 2024 — March 24, 2026 — head of the Department of Electric Power Industry of Ministry of Energy.
link: https://24.kg/english/367304/
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