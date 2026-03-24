Daniyar Amangeldiev and Alexey Overchuk hold video talks

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk talked to the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev via videoconference, the Russian government reported.

The sides discussed key issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, noting a steady positive trend in mutual trade and investment, as well as significant potential for further development of Russia — Kyrgyzstan cooperation. Special attention was paid to legislative initiatives currently under discussion in Russia.

«Russia and Kyrgyzstan are showing stable progress in cooperation across all key areas, and our task is to ensure further growth in mutual trade, investment, and collaboration for the benefit of our citizens,» Overchuk said.

The talks also addressed priority areas of joint work within the Eurasian Economic Union framework. The importance of further coordination between the relevant ministries of both countries and the active use of EEU mechanisms to implement joint initiatives aimed at sustainable development of national economies was emphasized.