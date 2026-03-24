11:47
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.04
English

Daniyar Amangeldiev and Alexey Overchuk hold video talks

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk talked to the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev via videoconference, the Russian government reported.

The sides discussed key issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, noting a steady positive trend in mutual trade and investment, as well as significant potential for further development of Russia — Kyrgyzstan cooperation. Special attention was paid to legislative initiatives currently under discussion in Russia.

«Russia and Kyrgyzstan are showing stable progress in cooperation across all key areas, and our task is to ensure further growth in mutual trade, investment, and collaboration for the benefit of our citizens,» Overchuk said.

The talks also addressed priority areas of joint work within the Eurasian Economic Union framework. The importance of further coordination between the relevant ministries of both countries and the active use of EEU mechanisms to implement joint initiatives aimed at sustainable development of national economies was emphasized.
link: https://24.kg/english/367199/
views: 122
Print
Related
Secretary of Security Council meets with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian flour confectionery
Russia ready to replace Iranian food supplies for Kyrgyzstan
1,126 citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving sentences in Russian prisons
Russia not to extradite foreigners served in Armed Forces on criminal charges
Consul General in Siberia discusses launch of Novosibirsk - Tamchy flight
Kyrgyzstan’s sellers can freely supply goods to Russian marketplaces
Antibiotics found in large batch of sausage from Kyrgyzstan in Russia
Export to Russia: What garment workers need to know about SPOT system
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in new car exports to Russia
Popular
Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030 China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
24 March, Tuesday
11:41
Actor Abdykalyk Akmatov awarded title of People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan Actor Abdykalyk Akmatov awarded title of People's Artis...
11:34
CPJ welcomes release of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy
11:25
Kyrgyzstan to establish state-owned company Kyrgyz Sputnik
11:15
President signs law ratifying extradition treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia
11:11
Arsenal Operation: 58 weapons seized in Alamedin district