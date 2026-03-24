Secretary of Security Council meets with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Secretary of the Security Council Adilet Orozbekov met with the Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Sergei Vakunov. The Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, they exchanged views on the current international security situation and the progress of Kyrgyzstan — Russia cooperation.

«Adilet Orozbekov and Sergei Vakunov expressed confidence that the current high level of mutually beneficial and equal interstate cooperation meets the national interests of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation, creates the necessary conditions for the peaceful development of states and peoples, and enables the achievement of goals in neutralizing modern challenges and threats,» the statement reads.