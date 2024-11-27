11:49
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.83
English

Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 billion soms in 2024

Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan has reached 1.34 billion soms since the beginning of 2024. The First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Azamat Mambetov reported.

According to him, about 130 major emergencies occurred in the country, in which 67 people died, and material losses amounted to more than a billion soms. In total, about 2,500 emergencies have been registered in the country, including fires, road accidents and accidents related to swimming safety.

As of today, the number of killed in emergencies is 251 people. The bulk of the material damage was caused by mudflows, which caused the death of 22 citizens and losses in the amount of 1,250 billion soms.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to update its equipment to combat the consequences of emergencies. This year, fire trucks, engineering and aerial equipment were updated, which helped reduce fire damage by 50 percent. Previously, the old equipment could transport 2-4 tons of water, while the new equipment can carry 6-8 tons, which enables faster extinguishing of fires and limiting their spread.
link: https://24.kg/english/312367/
views: 62
Print
Related
Damage of citizens from fraud reached more than 903 million soms in 2024
Damage from destruction of bridges reaches more than 115 million soms
Heavy hail damages 50 hectares of crops in Talas region
Belgian Sheepdog presented to rescuers of Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Keremet Bank case: Damage from loss of investments reaches 4.4 billion soms
Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan sends 50 more rescuers to Turkey
Customs officers cause 170 million soms damage to state in Kyrgyzstan
Damage from riots in Kazakhstan exceeds $215 million
Situation in Kazakhstan: Damage to business estimated at over $200.4 million
Cabinet of Ministers to compensate damage to farmers due to lack of water
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
11:35
Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 billion soms in 2024 Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 bill...
11:14
Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire
10:58
Sadyr Japarov to report on priorities during Kyrgyzstan's CSTO chairmanship
10:38
Putin urges to prevent destabilization of situation in CIS, neighboring regions
10:29
Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan to form women's teams in new season