Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 billion soms in 2024

Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan has reached 1.34 billion soms since the beginning of 2024. The First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Azamat Mambetov reported.

According to him, about 130 major emergencies occurred in the country, in which 67 people died, and material losses amounted to more than a billion soms. In total, about 2,500 emergencies have been registered in the country, including fires, road accidents and accidents related to swimming safety.

As of today, the number of killed in emergencies is 251 people. The bulk of the material damage was caused by mudflows, which caused the death of 22 citizens and losses in the amount of 1,250 billion soms.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to update its equipment to combat the consequences of emergencies. This year, fire trucks, engineering and aerial equipment were updated, which helped reduce fire damage by 50 percent. Previously, the old equipment could transport 2-4 tons of water, while the new equipment can carry 6-8 tons, which enables faster extinguishing of fires and limiting their spread.