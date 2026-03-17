New Chairman of Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service appointed

Marat Pirnazarov has been relieved of his post as Chairman of the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to it, the corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Marat Pirnazarov was appointed to this position in May 2023.

He has been replaced by Kairat Mamatov.

Photo Internet. Kairat Mamatov

Kairat Mamatov was born on February 26, 1982. He holds a degree in economics.

From 2006 to 2012, he worked as an economics instructor at the Department of Public Health and Healthcare at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA).

2007 to 2008: Pro bono assistant to a member of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic.

2011-2012: Member of the Lenin Territorial Electoral Commission (TEC) in Bishkek.

2012-2021: Chairman of the Bishkek Territorial Electoral Commission (TEC).

Since 2018: Member of the working group on improving the electoral legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

2021: Elected as a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic under the quota of Respublika — Ata Zhurt parliamentary faction.

He served on the Board of Directors of RSK Bank OJSC (until August 2021) and chaired the Board of Directors of Aiyl Bank OJSC.

He was awarded the Certificate of Honor of the Kyrgyz Republic for his contribution to the development of the electoral system.