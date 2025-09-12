11:31
USD 87.45
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.03
English

Underground workshop producing hazardous auto chemicals found in Jalal-Abad

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, uncovered an illegal auto chemicals workshop in the city of Jalal-Abad. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

The underground facility was located in Sputnik-22 microdistrict.

During the inspection, officers found 45 tons of a colorless liquid, presumably industrial alcohol, along with a large stock of labels, caps, containers, and finished products including antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, and other chemicals.

The workshop operated in the residential area without a license, posing a serious threat to public health as well as a high risk of fire or explosion.

Preliminary findings indicate that the products were distributed through car repair shops and spare parts stores under the guise of well-known brands.

All case materials will be handed over to law enforcement for further examination and legal assessment.
link: https://24.kg/english/343216/
views: 90
Print
Related
Young documentary filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan trained by international mentors
Counterfeit beverage production facility discovered in Kara-Suu district
Mineral water under Arashan brand to be produced in Talas region
Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta production
Production complex to be built in Jeti-Oguz district for $4.1 million
Meat production increases in Kyrgyzstan
Production of first gas boilers started in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in industrial production volume
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows to 14.7 percent – EDB
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows by 5.5 percent
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
12 September, Friday
11:24
Over 35,000 cases of cancer registered in Kyrgyzstan Over 35,000 cases of cancer registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:15
Rubezh-2025: CSTO troop contingents heading to Kyrgyzstan for exercises
11:12
Bishkek City Hall strengthens banks of Ala-Archa River
11:07
New bus station under construction in Kochkor village for 394 million soms
11:04
Job and career fair to be held in Bishkek on October 2