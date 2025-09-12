Underground workshop producing hazardous auto chemicals found in Jalal-Abad

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, uncovered an illegal auto chemicals workshop in the city of Jalal-Abad. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

The underground facility was located in Sputnik-22 microdistrict.

During the inspection, officers found 45 tons of a colorless liquid, presumably industrial alcohol, along with a large stock of labels, caps, containers, and finished products including antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, and other chemicals.

The workshop operated in the residential area without a license, posing a serious threat to public health as well as a high risk of fire or explosion.

Preliminary findings indicate that the products were distributed through car repair shops and spare parts stores under the guise of well-known brands.

All case materials will be handed over to law enforcement for further examination and legal assessment.